Marjorie A. Hilyer

Marjorie A. “Margie” Hilyer (nee Ebbert), 77, of Dempseytown, PA, passed from this Earth on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, after a brief struggle with cardiac issues.

Born on November 16, 1945, to Emma Lou and Walter “Brick” Ebbert of Reno, PA, Marjorie graduated from Rocky Grove High School in 1963.

After high school, Marjorie worked as a secretary to the executives of Wolf’s Head Oil Company in Reno.

She loved music, was a fan of Elvis and Willie Nelson, and saw the Beatles on their first American tour.

Marjorie had a great love of horses and stabled a horse in Reno while living there.

It was during this time that she met the love of her life, James M. “Jim” Hilyer, when he was a young machinist on break outside his place of employment; Marjorie was trail riding behind Glass Containers Corp in Reno when Jim saw her and asked a fellow employee who she was.

Married on October 26, 1968, Jim and Margie bought a beautiful farm in Dempseytown where they lived their entire lives, owning horses, beef cattle, and several pet dogs and cats.

Margie became a home maker, raising their two children, James and Amy.

With the turbulent economy of the 1980s, Margie would go back to work outside the home when necessary.

Marjorie was very proud of the success of her children; Amy is a very accomplished veterinarian and James is a vocational teacher.

Throughout their childhoods, Marjorie would be a boy scout volunteer, a girl scout leader, and a 4-H leader.

Marjorie was a member of the Dempseytown United Methodist Church and had many friends there and in the community.

Later in life she worked at the little store in the middle of Dempseytown, and up until her illness still worked a couple days per week at the convenience store owned by Barber’s Orchard.

She enjoyed her work as it kept her in contact with her local friends.

Marjorie had also discovered social media and had many friends on Facebook.

Marjorie is survived by her two children, James Hilyer of Eldred, PA, and Amy Phillips of Muncy, PA, and their spouses Nikki Hilyer and Joshua Phillips.

She has one granddaughter via Amy – Emily Howey of Muncy, and three grandsons via James – Isaac Hilyer of Bradford, PA, Army Staff Sargent Jack Hilyer of Eldred (currently stationed in Kansas), and Tyler Hilyer of Turtlepoint, PA.

She also has three beautiful great-grandchildren via her grandson Isaac and his partner Allie Taylor – Sebastian, Zsofia, and NaJee.

Marjorie loved her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren tremendously, and always enjoyed visiting with them.

Also surviving are her dear friends and neighbors Mike and Carla Tarr.

She is also survived by her precious dog, Freckles, and two cats, Mittens and Rusty.

Being a life-long animal lover, Marjorie always loved to walk her many dogs throughout her life on the family farm.

Any donations in memory of Marjorie should be sent to the Venango County Humane Society.

Preceding her in death was her beloved husband, James.

There will be no viewing, but all are welcome for funeral services at the Morrison Funeral Home, on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Bob Klingler, pastor of Oakland United Methodist Church officiating.

Interment will be in Dempseytown Lutheran Cemetery.

Morrison Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be left at www.morrisonhome.com.

