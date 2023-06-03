Penn State DuBois Recognizes Accomplishments of Student Athletes
DUBOIS, Pa. — With the academic and athletics years now at a close for the 2022-2023 academic year, Penn State DuBois would like to recognize the accomplishments of their student-athletes, both in the classroom and on their athletic fields of play.
(Picture above: Several trophies on display in the PAW Center that the athletic teams at Penn State DuBois won during the athletic year. Credit: Penn State)
The following student-athletes achieved academic and athletic honors:
Pennsylvania State University Athletic Conference (PSUAC) All-Academic Honorees
Ayomide Adedeji, women’s cross county
Makena Baney, softball
Brett Beith, baseball
Brianna Bone, softball
Cole Breon, baseball
Gannon Brungard, men’s basketball
Jordan Bundy, softball
Chelsea Busatto, softball
Nicholas Cagliola, baseball
Skylar Ceprish, volleyball
Samuel Cheng, baseball
Connor Cherry, baseball
Brenden Ching, golf
Mathis Dammann, men’s basketball
Bryce Dobson, baseball
Megan Durandetta, women’s basketball
Ashton Fortson, men’s basketball
Christopher Frontera, men’s basketball
Alex Gavlock, baseball
Aleigha Geer, softball
Javonnie Glenn, women’s cross country
Owen Graham, baseball
Grant Grimaldi, men’s basketball
Tylor Herzing, baseball
Dakota Hetrick, volleyball
Montana Hetrick, volleyball
Jake Hollick, men’s basketball
Christian Hopp, baseball
Sarah Huston, women’s basketball
Megan Hyde, softball
Larissa James-LaBranche, softball
JaiQuil Johnson, men’s basketball
Kierra Keck, volleyball
Cole Knable, baseball
Jalen Kosko, men’s basketball
Tanner LaBenne, baseball
Cory Lehman, baseball
Mason Lieb, baseball
Carter Lindemuth, men’s basketball
Shyanne Lundy, softball
Hayley Matter, women’s basketball
Frances Millron, women’s basketball
Austin Mitchell, baseball
Tanisha Myers, softball
Eliza Neal, volleyball
Ezeck Olinger, baseball
Abby Pentz, softball
Paige Pleta, softball
Justice Rhoads, golf
Hanna Richey, softball
Jorge Rodriguez, baseball
Jeffrey Romano, baseball
Lukas Salvo, baseball
Colin Say, men’s basketball
Casey Serine, baseball
Shannon Shaw, women’s basketball
Brandon Sicheri, baseball
Madison Sitarek, softball
James Spengler, baseball
Kelsey Stuart, softball
Dylan Stull, men’s basketball
Emma Suplizio, softball
Zachary Tiracorda , Baseball
Dominc Torretti, men’s cross country
Dylan Treaster, baseball
Ashwin Upadhyaya, men’s basketball
Hayden Vaughn, baseball
Caitlyn Watson, softball
Landon Weeks, men’s basketball
Maclain Welshans, baseball
Tyler Yough, baseball
United States Collegiate Athletic Association (USCAA) All-Academic Honorees
Makena Baney, softball
Cole Breon, baseball
Jordan Bundy, softball
Skylar Ceprish, volleyball
Brenden Ching, golf
Megan Durandetta, women’s basketball
Aleigha Geer, softball
Dakota Hetrick, volleyball
Larissa James-LaBranche, softball
Cole Knable, baseball
Hayley Matter, women’s basketball
Tanisha Myers, softball
Eliza Neal, volleyball
Abby Pentz, softball
Lukas Salvo, baseball
Colin Say, men’s basketball
Casey Serine, baseball
Dylan Treaster, baseball
Tyler Yough, baseball
PSUAC All-Conference Awards
Brett Beith, first team, baseball
Colby Bodtorf, first team, baseball
Skylar Ceprish, honorable mention, volleyball
Conner Cherry, honorable mention, baseball
JaiQuil Johnson, second team, men’s basketball
Grant Lillard, first team, baseball
Frances Milliron, second team, women’s basketball
Abby Pentz, second team, softball
Shannon Shaw, second team, women’s basketball
Kelsey Stuart, honorable mention, softball
Caitlyn Watson, first team, softball
USCAA All-American Awards
Brett Beith, honorable mention, baseball
Grant Lillard, second team, baseball
The John Fritz Sportsmanship Award recipients
Brenden Ching, golf
Javonnie Glenn, women’s cross country
Megan Hyde, volleyball
Carter Lindemuth, men’s basketball
Hayley Matter, women’s basketball
James Spengler, baseball
Emma Suplizio, softball
Dominic Torretti, men’s cross country
PSUAC John S. Egli Outstanding Student-Athlete Award
Dylan Treaster, baseball
USCAA Student-Athlete of the Year Award
Dylan Treaster, baseball
