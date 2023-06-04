 

All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: World War II Veteran Norb Ochs

Sunday, June 4, 2023 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Katie Bauer

SS norbNorb Ochs served our country in the United States Army.

Name: Norbert S. Ochs (Norb)

Born: May 17, 1924

Died: April 11, 2023

Hometown: Shippenville, Pa.

Branch: United States Army

Norb Ochs entered the United States Army in 1943.

While overseas during World War II, he saw battles in Normandy, Northern France, Belgium, Holland, Germany, and Luxembourg.

He then returned to Germany as a military policeman, transporting prisoners from the front line to the rear. His duties also included traffic control and town patrol.

He was in the Battle of the Bulge in Belgium at the time of Germany’s breakthrough.

Norb earned the Good Conduct Medal, the European-African Medal, the World War II Victory Medal, and the Campaign Medal with five bronze stars.

He returned to the United States on Jan. 26, 1946.

He also served the community through his memberships with St. Michael Catholic Church in Fryburg, the Knights of Columbus, and the American Legion in Clarion.

Following a Mass of a Christian burial, he was laid to rest in the St. Michael Cemetery.

Click here to view a full obituary.

