Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Frosted Banana Bars

These bars are always a hit at potlucks!

Ingredients

1/2 cup butter, softened

2 cups sugar



3 large eggs, room temperature1-1/2 cups mashed ripe bananas (about 3 medium)1 teaspoon vanilla extract2 cups all-purpose flour1 teaspoon baking sodaDash salt

Frosting:

1 package (8 ounces) of cream cheese, softened

1/2 cup butter, softened

4 cups confectioners’ sugar

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

Directions

-Preheat oven to 350°. In a large bowl, cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy, 5-7 minutes. Beat in the eggs, bananas, and vanilla. Combine the flour, baking soda, and salt; stir into creamed mixture just until blended.

-Transfer batter to a greased 15x10x1-in. baking pan. Bake for 20-25 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Cool in a pan on a wire rack.

-For frosting, in a small bowl, beat cream cheese and butter until fluffy. Add confectioners’ sugar and vanilla; beat until smooth. Frost bars.

