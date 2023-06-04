 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Frosted Banana Bars

Sunday, June 4, 2023 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

These bars are always a hit at potlucks!

Ingredients

1/2 cup butter, softened
2 cups sugar

3 large eggs, room temperature
1-1/2 cups mashed ripe bananas (about 3 medium)
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
2 cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
Dash salt

Frosting:
1 package (8 ounces) of cream cheese, softened
1/2 cup butter, softened
4 cups confectioners’ sugar
2 teaspoons vanilla extract

Directions

-Preheat oven to 350°. In a large bowl, cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy, 5-7 minutes. Beat in the eggs, bananas, and vanilla. Combine the flour, baking soda, and salt; stir into creamed mixture just until blended.

-Transfer batter to a greased 15x10x1-in. baking pan. Bake for 20-25 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Cool in a pan on a wire rack.

-For frosting, in a small bowl, beat cream cheese and butter until fluffy. Add confectioners’ sugar and vanilla; beat until smooth. Frost bars.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the Day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


