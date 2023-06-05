Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week: Sheba
Monday, June 5, 2023 @ 12:06 AM
This week’s Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week is sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union: Meet Sheba!
Sheba is a senior female Cocker Spaniel mix.
She is house-trained and spayed.
Sheba was surrendered to the rescue center when her owner became homeless.
According to Tri-County Animal Rescue Center, she is friendly and gentle.
She would be good in a home with cats.
For more information on her, please email Tri-County Animal Rescue Center at [email protected] or call 814-918-2032.
Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week is sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union.
Visit Top Tier Federal Credit Union at http://www.toptierfcu.org/ for more information.
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.