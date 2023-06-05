 

Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week: Sheba

Monday, June 5, 2023 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

pet-of-the-week-top-tier060523This week’s Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week is sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union: Meet Sheba!

Sheba is a senior female Cocker Spaniel mix.

She is house-trained and spayed.

Sheba was surrendered to the rescue center when her owner became homeless.

According to Tri-County Animal Rescue Center, she is friendly and gentle.

She would be good in a home with cats.

For more information on her, please email Tri-County Animal Rescue Center at [email protected] or call 814-918-2032.

Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week is sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union.

Visit Top Tier Federal Credit Union at http://www.toptierfcu.org/ for more information.

