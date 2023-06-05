Earl F. Smith, 82, of Knox, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at the Clarion Hospital.

Born June 9, 1940, in Reedsburg, Earl was the son of the late Ernest and Edna Smith.

Earl attended Ashland School.

He worked at the Knox Glass plant until its closing then went to Anchor Glass in Elmira, NY, until his retirement.

In November of 2022 Earl and his wife moved back to the Knox area.

On June 24, 1961, Earl married Patricia O’Brien who he celebrated over 60 years of marriage with.

Earl enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating and gardening and especially loved to go camping.

While in Elmira he attended church at the Bentley Creek Wesleyan Church after moving back to the area he attended the Seneca E.C. Church.

Loved ones left to cherish Earl’s memory are his wife Patricia, his children Susan (Rick) Webb of Cranberry, Debra (Terry) O’Neil of Cranberry, Tina (Ken) Shirey of Emlenton and Michael Smith of Sayre, PA; his grandchildren Samuel (Becky) Webb of Kossuth, Sarah Webb (Matt Romano) of Florida, Jared (Candace) Webb of Pine City, Ryan O’Neil of Cranberry, Hunter O’Neil serving in the USMC in Hawaii, Anna (Eli) Busch of Knox and Ben (Brianna) Dehart of Sligo, Jon Smith of Sayre and Danielle Smith of Sayre; and ten great grandchildren.

Along with his parents Earl was preceded in death by two brothers Eugene and Emory.

Friends will be received from 1 to 3 PM on Thursday, June 8, 2023 at the McEntire-Weaver Funeral Home, at 504 East Penn Avenue in Knox.

A memorial service will be held at 3 on Thursday in the funeral home with Pastors Terry Jacobs officiating.

In lieu flowers the family ask donations be made to the Seneca E.C. Church, 2844 route 257, Seneca PA 16346 or the Hope Lodge Hospitality House, 1120 S Goodman St., Rochester NY 14620.

To view and share photos or leave an online condolence please visit our website at www.mcentire-weaverfuneralhome.com.

