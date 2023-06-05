Featured Local Job: Director of Nursing

Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center is in search of a Full-time dynamic and seasoned Director of Nursing (DON) to join the Clarview Team!

The DON is responsible to develop, organize and direct all aspects of nursing services and related ancillary activities in compliance with all federal, state and local regulations that govern the facility to ensure that each resident receives quality care and services.

Work Schedule is Monday – Friday.

We have flexible work arrangements available.

Why join the Clarview Team?

A caring family atmosphere… that is what we offer at Clarview for our residents and employees! The benefits of working at Clarview include meaningful work, connection to a mission, and the caring relationships you will develop with the staff and residents around you. Our “We Care” program is helpful for everyone who enters our building and is driven by our caring and dedicated staff. Join the team effort to put residents and their families first and learn skills that are valuable as you advance in your healthcare career!

Why you’ll Enjoy being part of the Clarview Team:

Generous PTO Package

Exemplary Salary Package

Health & Vision Insurance Plans

Loan Repayment Plan

Retirement Plan

Professional Advancement Opportunities

What you can expect as part of the Clarview Team:

*The Director of Nursing (DON) Primary Focus Areas

Develops and establishes policies and procedures pertaining to all aspects of nursing service objectives.

Monitors resident care outcomes and staff performance of duties to ensure policies and procedures are executed according to facility policies.

Effectively communicates and supervises all nursing department staff for compliance with all applicable job responsibilities and expectations.

Ensures the hiring, training, and orienting of new nursing personnel and conducts department meetings for all shifts.

Initiates various related personnel functions such as conducting in-services, training, performance evaluations, competency verifications, promotions, disciplinary actions, etc, in accordance with facility policy.

Assures adequate staffing is maintained so as to meet the needs of each resident.

Assures ancillary services such as dietary, activities, and rehabilitation meet the medical and psychosocial needs of the residents.

Participates on the Quality Assurance committee and other sub-committees and prepares various reports and statistical analysis as required.

Coordinates inspections and survey process completed by outside regulatory and governmental agencies and establishes plans of correction, as warranted.

Assures that general responsibilities of nursing administration are completed according to best practice standards.

Assumes on call responsibilities and understands the position is subject to frequent interruptions with ability to adjust work tasks and schedules accordingly.

What’s needed to join the Clarview Team?:

*Candidate Must

Be a Graduate of an approved school of nursing.

Possess a current license as a Registered Nurse, valid in the state of PA.

Have a Minimum of 3 years’ experience in a supervisory capacity in a LTC, hospital or health care setting including geriatric and/or psychiatric nursing.

Maintain a Certification in CPR.

Complete a pre-employment physical and drug test to ensure demands of position can be met, with or without assistive devices.

Possess effective communication and interpersonal skills, particularly in dealing with elderly and ill populations, health care providers and community services.

Possess knowledge of federal, state, county and nursing home policies and procedures as they relate to activity personnel and care of residents.

Possess knowledge of infection control and universal precautions.

Possess a good understanding of the reimbursement systems and the financial and budgeting structure of a Nursing Home and/or Assisted Living facility.

The Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation facility is easy to find as our facility is located at:

14663 Route 68

Sligo, PA 16255

Country Springs, a personal care community, is also part of the Clarview family.

If you’d like to learn more, call 814-745-2031 or visit us online at www.clarviewnursing.com.

We are an Equal Opportunity Employer.



