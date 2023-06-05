James “Jim” R. Sullivan, 90, of Hilliards passed away early Saturday morning at Grove Manor in Grove City.

Born in Alum Rock, Clarion Co., on November 22, 1932, he was the son of the late Robert and Bessie (Brothers) Sullivan.

Jim shared 61 years of marriage with Helen F. (Early) Sullivan, whom he married on June 28, 1952., who passed Sept. 13, 2013.

He was Methodist by Faith.

Jim was a skilled heavy equipment operator for over forty years, retiring from Operating Engineer Local 66.

Jim is survived by his two Daughters: Rita Guntrum and Susan Campbell, both of Hilliards.

His three Sons: James “Jim” (Maxine) Sullivan of Parker, Joseph (Terri) Sullivan, and Terry (Michele) Sullivan, of all Hilliards; 12 Grandchildren, 26 Great-Grandchildren, 10 Great-Great Grandchildren; His five Sisters: Dolly Shreffler, Mary Jane Bartley, Helen Linamen, Roberta Gates, and Linda McHenry; His three Brothers: Paul, Frank, and Bobby Sullivan.

Jim was preceded in death by his Parents, Wife, Son-In-Law: Robert “Moonie” Guntrum.; One Great=Grandson Dylan Cook; His Sister: Peggy Krajewski; His Brothers: John, Richard, and Bill Sullivan.

Visitation for Jim Sullivan will be Tuesday, June 6, at the Buzard Funeral Home, 201 South Washington St., Eau Claire from 2:00 – 4:00 and 6:00 – 8:00 PM.

A Funeral Service will be held Wednesday June 7, at 11:00 AM, where a burial will follow at the Eau Claire Cemetery where he will be laid to rest with his wife.

To view/ send condolences, flowers, sympathy cards, visit www.buzardfuneralhomes.com.

