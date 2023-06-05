John “Turk” Wesley Burk, 77, of Boyers passed away Thursday, May 31, 2023, at Autumn Grove in Harrisville.

Born on January 13, 1946, he was the son of the late Thomas and Nancy Evans Burk.

Turk was Protestant by faith.

A Truck Driver in the coal industry and had worked as an Operator of Boyers Water Co. for many years, and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan.

Surviving Turk is his Wife, Vanda Burk of Boyers.

Three Daughters: Nancy (James) Yoder, Stacey (Tim Hindman) Harris, both of Boyers, and Tabitha Burk of Butler.

One Son, Dante Burk (Sierra Azzarella) of West Sunbury.

His two Sisters: Jessie Sutton of Harrisville, and Judy Maskel of Ohio. 6 Grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.

Turk was preceded in death by his Parents, his son Adam Burk (1/15/2000), his daughter Tawsha Burk, a sister Nancy Warrick, and his brother Thomas Burk.

Visitation for John “Turk” Burk will be Saturday, June 3 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Buzard Funeral Home, 201 S. Washington St., Eau Claire, where a Funeral Service will be held at Noon.

Interment will follow the service at the Old Annadale Cemetery in Boyers.

To view/ send condolences, flowers, or sympathy cards, visit www.buzardfuneralhomes.com.

