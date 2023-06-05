Karen D. Myers, 82, of Rimersburg, PA, passed away Friday, June 2, 2023 at Penn Highlands Jefferson Manor in Brookville, PA.

She was born March 23, 1941 in Rimersburg, PA the daughter of Royd E. and Miriam R. (Slaugenhaupt) George.

Karen was a proud mother, grandma, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend.

In her earlier years, her life was full as a children’s choir director, release time teacher, good news club leader, and cub scout leader.

She also led the adult choirs, prayer groups, sang in a trio and was a director for the annual Passion Play at Zion Church.

Karen was involved in the community as a wedding coordinator, EMT, delivered meals on wheels, and her door was always open.

She loved her family, friends, playing cards, camping, her Perkins crew, and foster care for several children.

Her love for Christ and others is evident in her numerous prayer journals and the cards she sent to her many friends and family.

She was a true prayer warrior and treasured friend.

Her memory will be cherished by her loving husband, Donald J. Myers, whom she married on Sept. 9, 1961; son, Mark Myers and wife, Gina, of Lexington, OK; daughter, Joyce Mitchell and husband, Barry, of Rimersburg; grandchildren, Ashley Hammond, Leal Harthcock, Courtney Holtzer, Danyal Brown, Traci Cole, Lynsie Swartout, Alton Myers, Matthew Myers, Natalie Himes, Natalie Kozakovsky, and Hanna Myers; 17 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren; brothers, Terry George and wife, Marsha, of New Bethlehem and Barry George and wife, Lana, of Rimersburg; and many nieces, nephews and their families.

Karen was preceded in death by her parents.

Family and friends will be received from 2-4 and 7-9 PM on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at the Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home, 758 Main St., Rimersburg, PA.

Additional visitation will be held from 10 AM until the time of services at 11 AM on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at the Baker Street Church of God, 160 Veteran St., Rimersburg, with Rev. John Green officiating.

Interment will be in Squirrel Hill Cemetery, New Bethlehem, PA.

Arrangements are being handled by Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.

For those wishing to send an online condolence to Karen’s family, please visit, www.bauerfuneral.com.

