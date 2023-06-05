 

Local Man Escapes Injuries in Two-Vehicle Collision on Route 322

Monday, June 5, 2023 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

police-light-barROCKLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police responded to a two-vehicle collision involving a local man on U.S. Route 322.

According to a report released by PSP Franklin on Monday, June 5, the crash occurred around 12:11 p.m. on Monday, May 29, on U.S. Route 322, in Rockland Township, Venango County.

Police say a 2009 Dodge Avenger driven by 21-year-old Rodney E. Moon, of Clarion, and a 2007 Nissan Armada operated by 34-year-old Nicolle L. Galzerano, of Oil City, were traveling eastbound on Route 322.

As Galzerano was attempting to make a left-hand turn onto Phillippini Road, it was struck in the right rear by Moon’s vehicle.

The impact rendered Moon’s vehicle inoperable while Galzerano’s vehicle sustained minor damage.

Moon was using a seat belt and was not injured.

Galzerano was not using a seat belt, but was not injured.

Galzerano’s passenger—38-year-old Joshua N. Galzerano, of Oil City—was also not injured. He was using a seat belt.

According to police, Moon was charged with a traffic violation.

Police were assisted on scene by Rockland Volunteer Fire Department and Seneca Volunteer Fire Department.


