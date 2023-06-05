Local Man Escapes Injuries in Two-Vehicle Collision on Route 322

ROCKLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police responded to a two-vehicle collision involving a local man on U.S. Route 322.

According to a report released by PSP Franklin on Monday, June 5, the crash occurred around 12:11 p.m. on Monday, May 29, on U.S. Route 322, in Rockland Township, Venango County.

Police say a 2009 Dodge Avenger driven by 21-year-old Rodney E. Moon, of Clarion, and a 2007 Nissan Armada operated by 34-year-old Nicolle L. Galzerano, of Oil City, were traveling eastbound on Route 322.

As Galzerano was attempting to make a left-hand turn onto Phillippini Road, it was struck in the right rear by Moon’s vehicle.

The impact rendered Moon’s vehicle inoperable while Galzerano’s vehicle sustained minor damage.

Moon was using a seat belt and was not injured.

Galzerano was not using a seat belt, but was not injured.

Galzerano’s passenger—38-year-old Joshua N. Galzerano, of Oil City—was also not injured. He was using a seat belt.

According to police, Moon was charged with a traffic violation.

Police were assisted on scene by Rockland Volunteer Fire Department and Seneca Volunteer Fire Department.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.