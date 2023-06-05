Longtime Schupp’s Store Owner, Robert J. Schupp, Passes Away at 97

Robert J. Schupp, 97, of Fryburg passed away on Friday, June 2, 2023, after a period of declining health.

Born on March 11, 1926 in Fryburg, he was the son of the late Bernard and Irene Ditz Schupp.

On June 21, 1952 he was married to Dorothy M. Guth Schupp at St. Michael Church in Fryburg by Monsignor Francis Theobald.

She preceded him in death on February 10, 2017.

Robert was a member of St. Michael Church in Fryburg all of his life and was very active in the church.

Shortly after graduating from Shippenville High School he joined the United States Navy in Erie during World War II, on June 6, 1944 (D-day).

From there he went to Bainbridge, Maryland, for basic training, to Camp Peary, Virginia, for advanced training, then onto Bayonne, New Jersey, to board a troop train to San Francisco.

In San Francisco, they boarded a troop ship in preparation for the upcoming invasion of Japan.

The troop ship made a stop in Hawaii then at Eniwetok in the Marshall Islands, where they joined up with other troop ships and escort ships, including destroyers, battleships and an aircraft carrier.

From there they proceeded to Okinawa.

On the way there the United States dropped atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

Robert only spent three days in Okinawa before Japan surrendered.

During his stay in Okinawa, he lived through a typhoon with 120-knot winds, taking shelter in a burial tomb with two others after they were instructed to abandon their base shelter.

Robert worked at his family’s grocery store from a young age.

After returning from his time spent in the Navy, he worked at the family business from 1946 to 1959.

In April 1959, Robert purchased the store from his father, where he continued working until his retirement in June 1992.

He was also the postal clerk for 38 years while the post office was in Schupp’s Store.

Robert enjoyed spending time hunting, fishing, in his later years mowing his grass, and playing cards with his sons and brothers.

He served on the Board of Directors of Farmers Mutual, he was a member of the Wheels Association stock club, he participated in the hay rake league, he served as past grand marshal for Fryburg Mayfest, he was a member of the Fryburg Lions Club, and also help with the Fryburg Little League.

Robert is survived by his children Daniel Schupp and his wife Nancy of Erie; Mary Schupp-Candela and her husband Sean of Erie; William Schupp and his wife Pam of Fryburg; Mike Schupp and his wife Tara of Erie; Jacqueline Lewis and her husband Dave of Shippenville; Ronald Schupp and his wife Beth of Mercer; Jan Griebel and her husband Matt of Lucinda.

Also surviving are twenty-five grandchildren and twenty-three great-grandchildren.

Also surviving are a brother Jim Schupp and his wife Grace of Erie; and in-laws: Helen Obenrader and her husband Jim of Shippenville; Clara Sonoski of Johnstown; Cathy Shingledecker and her husband Roger of Shippenville; Donna Guth of Oil City.

Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife Dorothy, his parents, two infant grandchildren Jonathan Candela and Isaac Schupp; brothers Bernard Schupp (Anna Rose), John Schupp (Monica) , Donald Schupp (Helen), and in-laws: Gerald (Mona Rita) Guth, Rita (Jack) McGraw, Marian (Nick) Lander, Doris (Lloyd) Kramer, Henry Guth; Alfred Junior (Shirley) Guth and Joe Sonoski.

Friends will be received at the Faller Funeral Home, Inc. in Fryburg on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 from 5-7 pm.

Mass of a Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 am on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at St. Michael Church in Rev. Michael Polinek, Pastor presiding.

Interment will be in the St. Michael Cemetery following the Mass.

Veteran honors ceremony will be conducted in the cemetery following the mass.

Memorials in Robert’s honor may be made to St. Michael Window Restoration Fund.

Please visit www.fallerfuneralhome.com to share your memories and photos and offer your condolences.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.