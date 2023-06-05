Man Allegedly Armed with Semi-Automatic Gun Accused of Threatening Woman in Clarion

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police have charged a 43-year-old man for allegedly threatening a woman in Clarion Borough.

Court documents indicate the Clarion Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 43-year-old Keith Raheem Daniels, of Williamstown, Pa., in Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn’s office on Wednesday, March 31.

According to a criminal complaint, police were dispatched to an assault, possibly involving a firearm, at an apartment complex on East Main Street in Clarion Borough around 8:31 p.m. on March 24.

Officers arrived on scene and attempted to speak to the parties involved, but “everyone was really excited pertaining to the events that occurred,” the complaint states.

Officers eventually figured out that there were three separate incidents within a two-hour period. One of the investigations was “the tossed 9mm unspent cartridge,” the complaint indicates.

A known female informed police that while she was exiting the B building of the apartment complex, she saw a gray Mazda bearing New Jersey registration pull into the parking lot a drive past the tenants standing out in front of the building. The Mazda circled back around and drove to the steps at the B building entrance. The known female’s brother walked to the vehicle as the driver, identified as Keith Raheem Daniels, lowered his window and talked with both the known female and her brother, the complaint states.

Daniels then allegedly took an unspent 9mm cartridge and tossed it out of the Mazda car window and stated towards the known female, “the next one’s on you,” according to the complaint.

Daniels then left the property. The unspent 9mm cartridge was picked up by the known female’s brother and held for safekeeping until police took custody of it, the complaint notes.

“The known female reported this incident because she is in fear of her life,” according to the criminal complaint “She (felt) threatened because of Daniels’ statements, and him having a semi-automatic firearm in full view of them, which ‘is a direct threat towards her.'”

Daniels is scheduled to be arraigned at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 14, in front of Judge Quinn.

He faces the following charges:

Terroristic Threats with Intent To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1

Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

He is currently awaiting a preliminary hearing.

