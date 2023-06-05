New Bethlehem Moose Lodge to Host 10th Annual Golf Scramble Tournament on August 26

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – New Bethlehem Moose Lodge, Chapter 2067, will be hosting their 10th annual Golf Scramble Tournament on Saturday, August 26, at Clarion Oaks Golf Club in Clarion.

There will be a plethora of activities, events, prizes, and contests slated to take place during the day’s events.

Registration and breakfast are scheduled for 7:30 a.m. with a shotgun start at 9:00 a.m.

The tournament, previously known as the Women of the Moose Club annual golf scramble, is open to the public, with a cost of $75.00 per individual.

Cash prizes will be awarded for first through fourth place winners, as well as eighth and 15th place runner-ups.

Other activities throughout the day include a hole-in-one contest, closest to the pin, longest putt, longest drive, and skins games.

All proceeds from the tournament are given out as scholarships to local high school seniors.

The event also offers multiple opportunities for businesses, professionals, and individuals to be a monetary and/or Chinese raffle sponsors.

For more information on the tournamant, contact Ashley Wells at 814-221-2496, or visit their Facebook page at New Bethlehem Moose Lodge, Chapter #2067, New Bethlehem, Pa.

