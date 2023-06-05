Police Release Details of Rollover Tractor-Trailer Crash in Scrubgrass Township

SCRUBGRASS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police released the details of a rollover crash involving a tractor-trailer in Scrubgrass Township.

According to a June 5 release issued by PSP Franklin, this crash took place around 6:39 p.m. on Monday, May 22, on Interstate 80 West, in Scrubgrass Township, Venango County.

Police say a 2007 Freightliner driven by 33-year-old Kelvin Delacruz Velazquez, of Bronx, NY, was traveling beside an unidentified commercial vehicle while heading west near mile-marker 40.

According to police, the unidentified commercial vehicle’s front passenger tire blew out, causing it to travel into Velazquez’s lane.

Velazquez subsequently exited the right side of the roadway to prevent a crash, traveling off the right berm and into a grassy area.

The tractor-trailer then rolled onto its right side, coming to final rest off the roadway.

The unidentified commercial vehicle proceeded west, police say.

Velazquez was using a seat belt and was not injured.

The tractor-trailer was unable to be driven from the scene.

