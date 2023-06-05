Robert R. “Bob” Creighton, 89, of Seneca, passed away at his home while surrounded by family on Saturday morning, June 3, 2023, following an extended illness.

He was born in Grove City on February 3, 1934 to the late John Everett and Ruth M. (Boyles) Creighton.

Bob was a 1952 graduate of New Wilmington High School and later received his B.S. in Engineering from Youngstown State University.

He began his career at Westinghouse in Sharon; and then worked as an engineer for Sharon Steel, T. Bruce Campbell in West Middlesex, Franklin Steel, Petrex in Warren, and Webco in Oil City.

Bob was an active member of Seneca United Methodist Church.

He was also involved in Boy Scouts where he served as troop committee chairman and properties chairman; earned his Wood Badge, and was a member of the Order of the Arrow.

He was a member of the Hebron Masonic Lodge in Mercer, and the Scottish Rite in New Castle.

Bob enjoyed working with wood, especially cutting down a tree and having it cut into boards that he could use for woodworking projects.

He also enjoyed spending time at their cabin on East Sandy Creek in front of a campfire, and looked forward to annual visits to Florida.

He was married in the Christian and Missionary Alliance Church in Hermitage on December 19, 1964 to Anna Marie (Swartz) Creighton, and she survives.

Also surviving are three sons, Scott R. Creighton of DuBois, Brian E. Creighton and his wife Darla of Seneca, and Douglas C. Creighton of Jacksonville, Florida; a granddaughter, Sarah Gilbert and her husband Tim of Oil City; and a grandson, Jacob Creighton and his wife Taylor of Raleigh, North Carolina.

He is also survived by three brothers, Ronald Creighton and wife Judy of Seal Beach, California, David Creighton and wife Darlene of Lancaster, and Theodore Creighton and wife Linda of The Villages, Florida; a sister, Karen Hill and husband William of Grosse Ile, Michigan; a brother-in-law, David Swartz and wife Carol of Austin, Texas; a sister-in-law, Nadine Creighton of Mechanicsburg; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, John E. Creighton of Mechanicsburg.

Visitation will be held Wednesday (June 7) from 6 – 8 p.m. in Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rte. 257 in Seneca.

A funeral service will be held Thursday (June 8) at 11 a.m. in Seneca United Methodist Church, 196 East State Road in Seneca, with visitation in the church narthex from 10-11 a.m.

The service will be officiated by Rev. ZayZay Kpadeh, church pastor.

Interment will follow in Brandon Cemetery in Cranberry.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Cranberry Area Food Pantry, PO Box 446, Seneca, PA 16346; or to a charity of one’s choice.

To express online condolences to Bob’s family, please visit www.hilebest.com.

