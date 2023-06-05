Russell S. Stahlman, 95, of Oil City, died on Friday evening, June 2, 2023, at UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca.

Born on October 12, 1927, in Showers, PA, he was one of eight children to the late Charles and Edna Stahlman.

Russell graduated from Oil City High School in 1945 and was well known by attending every one of his high school reunions.

After high school, he served in the US Army during WWII from 1946 to 1947.

He was a private first class and received the American Theater and World War II medals.

On May 30, 1952, Russell married the former Helen L. Hazlett, who preceded him in death on February 20, 2012.

They were just three months shy of celebrating 60 years of marriage.

He and Helen were faithful lifetime members of the Salvation Army Church.

Russell worked at the Barrel Works before working for the City of Oil City Street Department.

He retired in 1990 as the street foreman, at the age of 62 ½.

As a child, Russell played in the city’s church basketball league on the Salvation Army’s team.

He also played softball on various teams.

He bowled on several teams until his early 80s.

He also enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Russell’s favorite baseball team was the New York Yankees but he did watch and root for the Pirates.

Surviving are three daughters: Sandy Kay and her husband, Robert, of Groveport, OH, Vicki Dolby and her husband, Vernon, of Oil City, and Linda Scotland and her husband, Bruce, Of Hamilton, OH; nine grandchildren: Angela Pieratt, Beth Rice, Jason Kay, Benjamin Dolby, Matthew Dolby, Jessica Ploeger, Rebecca Scotland, Sarah Ho, and Priscilla Scotland; 17 great grandchildren; and 8 great great-grandchildren.

Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceding Russell in death are his parents, his wife, Helen Stahlman, two grandchildren, Russell Dolby and Melinda Dolby, and his siblings, Claire Stahlman, Charles Stahlman, Paul Stahlman, Ida Marie Downing, Genevieve Moore, Lorraine McCauley, and Shirley Harper.

A visitation will be held at the Salvation Army Church, 217 Sycamore Street, Oil City, on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with funeral services beginning at 1 p.m. with Major Laura Duesenberry officiating.

Interment will be in Sunset Hill Memorial Garden, with full military honors accorded by the VETS Honor Guard.

Memorial contributions may be made in Russell’s name to the Salvation Army, 217 Sycamore Street, Oil City, PA 16301.

Morrison Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.morrisonhome.com.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.