Scenes from Clarion Summer Fest

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Smiling faces filled the crowds at Clarion Summer Fest June 1 through June 3.

(Photos by Ron Wilshire)

Clarion Summer Fest will resume July 6 through July 8, and wrap up on August 4 through August 7.

Whether you’re a local or a tourist, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Clarion Summer Fest aims to attract visitors to the area by offering unique and engaging activities. With Pop Up Shops featuring local entrepreneurs, movies at Veterans Memorial Park, KidZone activities, special outdoor events, and a Sidewalk Chalk Art on Main event, you won’t want to miss a moment of the fun.

July will celebrate the community with kids’ scavenger hunt & magic show, Pop Up Shops, and music on 6th Avenue.

The weekend in August is all about creativity, with a sidewalk chalk art event and special music and food trucks…and Saturday’s Pop Up Shops.

