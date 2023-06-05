 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected].

Free Classifieds

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Scenes from Clarion Summer Fest

Monday, June 5, 2023 @ 09:06 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

351339702_981638289503459_2649584777332024973_nCLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Smiling faces filled the crowds at Clarion Summer Fest June 1 through June 3.

(Photos by Ron Wilshire)

Jamie Dunn, Wody Whitling, and Becky Whitling of Boy Scout Troop 51 in Clarion.

Jamie Dunn, Wody Whitling, and Becky Whitling of Boy Scout Troop 51 in Clarion.

Tracy Becker of the Clarion Chamber.

Tracy Becker of the Clarion Chamber.

351522149_205929245699982_3506381770032726393_n

Touch of Grace Flowers.

Touch of Grace Flowers.

Clarion County Planning Commission hosts recycling efforts.

Clarion County Planning Commission hosts recycling efforts.

Clarion Master Gardeners selling plants at Clarion County Park.

Clarion Master Gardeners selling plants at Clarion County Park.

Books for sale by Friends of the Clarion Free Library.

Books for sale by Friends of the Clarion Free Library.

350134742_934535841144387_6697657671742094882_n

350129017_246695188006612_1159667837286213621_n

351326962_1002635767403381_5928418034658731297_n

351336550_118646827911419_7333830543078266732_n

351331158_907770640320797_8631200166084718943_n

Clarion Summer Fest will resume July 6 through July 8, and wrap up on August 4 through August 7.

Whether you’re a local or a tourist, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Clarion Summer Fest aims to attract visitors to the area by offering unique and engaging activities. With Pop Up Shops featuring local entrepreneurs, movies at Veterans Memorial Park, KidZone activities, special outdoor events, and a Sidewalk Chalk Art on Main event, you won’t want to miss a moment of the fun.

July will celebrate the community with kids’ scavenger hunt & magic show, Pop Up Shops, and music on 6th Avenue.

The weekend in August is all about creativity, with a sidewalk chalk art event and special music and food trucks…and Saturday’s Pop Up Shops.

RELATED ARTICLE

Annual Summer Fest Underway in Clarion


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.