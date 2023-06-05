AICDAC to Host Recovery Simulation Event in July
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission (AICDAC) will be hosting a Recovery Simulation Event on Friday, July 28.
The Recovery Simulation is an interactive opportunity for those who may interact with persons in early recovery, such as those working in healthcare, criminal justice, human service professions, and elected officials, to better understand the common challenges, expectations and stigma encountered by people in early substance use disorder recovery.
The event is free to attend and is open to the public.
The event will be held at the Ramada by Wyndham on Friday, July 28, 2023, located at 45 Holiday Inn Road, Clarion.
There are two 3-hour sessions to choose from:
- 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
- 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
The event is co-sponsored by State Representative Donna Oberlander, and AICDAC is asking for the public’s assistance in making this event a successful day. This will be a powerful experience that highlights the big picture of life experiences that exist outside of the offices and spaces we work within.
Registration is required and will close on Tuesday July 25th, at 4:00 p.m. You can register to attend the event or have questions answered by emailing Shasta Wilkinson at [email protected].
Registration link: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10c094aa4ad2baaf4c34-recovery2#/
