Clarion County Historical Series: Guess Who’s Coming to Tea? Martha Washington? Molly Pitcher?
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Stepping back in time is nothing new for the Clarion County Historical Society. In addition to serving as a treasure trove of historical artifacts from Clarion County, the Sutton Dietz Museum also houses teas bringing back reenactors of famous people.
(Pictured above: Martha Washington Reenactor – Mary Lea Lucas, Executive Director & Curator of Clarion County Historical Society.)
Clarion County Historical Series is sponsored by First United National Bank
Martha Washington, wife of George, spoke with the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) at the group’s annual May Tea. Martha told of her experiences during the Revolutionary War and her hopes for the future, being the wife of the first President of the United States.
Last year, revolutionary firebrand Molly Pitcher talked about her experiences and claim to fame.
Both re-enactments were portrayals by Mary Lee Lucas, Clarion County Historical Society Executive Director.
The teas provide an opportunity to meet historical figures and learn about life during the American Revolution.
When Lucas dons period costumes from her wardrobe, her identity merges with legendary historical figures.
“Clothing plays a big part in it,” Lucas told exploreClarion.com. “When I dress in 18th-century clothing, there is something very comforting about it. I feel completely at home. I talked about how Martha actually spent over half of the time during the war. She was with George because she would go to their winter quarters and stay there every year during the revolution. She became like a secretary and an aide to George and did many things. Then, she helped a lot with the soldiers (caring for them). She encouraged other women to come to the winter quarters and to help manage the soldiers to get them back on their feet and motivated.
“Molly was a whole different person. Martha Washington was educated in one of the wealthiest families in Virginia. She was one of the few women during colonial times that was educated. I tried to portray that kind of a person, but for Molly Pitcher, she grew up on a farm, and with Molly, I just changed my tone and was more like what Molly would be.”
Everyone at the historical society is a volunteer, including Lucas and seven volunteer board members, so it is a labor of love for all.
The society started making teas in 2005. There are two types of teas, including a sit-down or buffet style. The museum has limited seating, and its maximum capacity for sit-down teas is 34 people.
Children’s Birthday Party
“Teatime at The Sutton Ditz Museum” are held for groups, clubs, baby showers, bridal showers, or children’s birthday parties.
“No matter what group is, the society will do a little program for them, either about history related to the group,” said Lucas. “For example, if it’s the Garden Club, we talk about history relating to gardening, gardening tools, or things from our collection that we could show. People just want to have something different to do for a function.”
Visit www.clarioncountyhistoricalsociety.org or call 814-227-6443 for information or reservations.
Martha Washington
According to Lucas, Martha was born in 1731 at the Chestnut Grove Plantation in Virginia to one of the wealthiest families in the state. She was married to Daniel Custis for seven years, and they had four children, and then Daniel died.
The wealthy 25-year-old widow Martha met George Washington in 1758. They married on Jan 6, 1759, and moved to George’s family home in 1759, Mount Vernon.
Though they had no children, there were always children at Mount Vernon. They raised Martha Washington’s children from a previous marriage, her four grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Martha Washington attended her husband at every winter encampment of the American Revolution, totaling five and a half years of the eight-year-long war. George would not see his beloved Mount Vernon for almost eight years.
Martha would spend six to nine months at each winter encampment, hosting many events to support the war. She encouraged officers’ wives to help raise money to buy soldiers’ shirts and other supplies. While with him, she copied George’s letters, knitted for the soldiers, and visited hospitals.
Many women helped the continental army by becoming camp followers.
After the Revolutionary War, George became the United States’ first president, and Martha became the first “First Lady.”
(Martha Washington – reenactor Mary Lea Lucas.)
“Molly Pitcher” – Mary Ludwig Hays
According to Lucas, the legend of Molly Pitcher has been told for many generation. Her stories have inspired many women of her time and captured the hearts of America.
Molly Pitcher’s real name was Mary Ludwig, the daughter of a German settler, John George Ludwig. On October 13, 1744, Mary Ludwig was born on a small farm between Princeton and Trenton in New Jersey. In 1768, Mrs. Irvine from Carlisle, Pennsylvania, hired Mary Ludwig, who wanted a young girl to help with the housework. Mary Ludwig lived with Doctor and Mrs. Irvine for some years, and it was there that she met her husband, John Casper Hay, a local barber. They married on July 24, 1769.
(Molly Pitcher – reenactor Mary Lea Lucas.)
In 1775, the Revolutionary War began, and Hays enlisted in Colonel Thomas Procter’s First Pennsylvania regiment artillery, where he served for one year. He enlisted again in January 1777 in Captain Alexander’s Company of Colonel William Irvine’s 7th Pennsylvania regiment. Mary Ludwig Hays followed her husband to war, a custom in the British Army and, to some extent, among the American troops. Observing her husband’s regiment, she nursed the sick and assisted in cooking and washing. On June 28, 1778, in Freehold, New Jersey, during the Battle of Monmouth, Mary Ludwig Hays earned the nickname “Molly Pitcher,” becoming one of the most popular female images of the Revolutionary War.
On that day, during the Battle of Monmouth, Molly Pitcher performed an unusual heroic act that would go down in history as legendary. That day in Freehold, New Jersey, it was told that Mary (aka Molly) shuffled back and forth from a nearby spring bringing water to the soldiers on that hot and smoky battlefield. Welcoming the sight of the sparkling water, the weary soldiers nicknamed her “Molly Pitcher.”
According to some accounts, on one of her trips from the spring, Molly Pitcher, as she was always called after that, saw her husband collapsing next to his cannon, unable to fight. Molly dropped her pitcher and took over his position, and she was seen firing the cannon throughout the dreadful battle until victory was achieved. Her heroism that day earned her a sergeant’s commission, given by General Greene.
Until the close of the Revolutionary War, Molly Pitcher remained with the army and proved to be a beloved and valuable helping hand. Following the death of her husband, she lived at the Carlisle Barracks, cooking and washing for the soldiers for many years. Molly also remarried a war veteran named John McCauley. They settled in Carlisle, where Mary returned to work as a domestic in the State House. Mary Ludwig Hays McCauley was known familiarly in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, where she lived as Molly Pitcher for the rest of her life.
Molly Pitcher was a typical American woman during her time, but her bravery and dedication to the country are exceptional. In 1822, the legislature of Pennsylvania awarded Molly Pitcher a sum of forty dollars and an annual commission of the same amount during her lifetime. On January 22, 1852, Mary Ludwig Hays McCauley died in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, and was buried in the old Carlisle cemetery with military honors—a company of soldiers firing a salute. On the Fourth of July, 1876, the 100th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, the citizens of Carlisle erected a white marble monument inscribed with “Molly Pitcher, the heroine of Monmouth,” over her grave. A poem by Laura E. Richards commemorating Molly can also be found on her grave. Mary Ludwig Hays McCauley, or Molly Pitcher, was a true heroine and brave American soldier.
In 1928, Molly Pitcher was honored with an overprint reading “MOLLY / PITCHER” on a U.S. postage stamp. Molly was further observed in World War II by naming the Liberty ship SS Molly Pitcher, launched in 1943. It was used to encourage the use of the ration program and the purchase of treasury bonds during World War II.
The stretch of U.S. Route 11 between Shippensburg and Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, is known as the Molly Pitcher Highway.
Clarion County Historical Series is brought to you by First United National Bank – The FUN Bank!
Stop at one of their offices in Fryburg, Clarion, New Bethlehem, Oil City, Franklin, or Cranberry and allow First United National Bank to make you one of their satisfied customers.
For more information on “The FUN Bank,” visit Fun-Bank.com.
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.