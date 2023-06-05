 

SPONSORED: Take Advantage of the Screen-Print Sale at BGM Custom Wear!

Monday, June 5, 2023 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Elicia Kifer

bgm screen print (1)
BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Take advantage of BGM Custom Wear’s Summer Screen-Print Sale!

The Summer Screen-Print Sale includes 100 screen-printed t-shirts for just $699.00, no art-work fee, and a two week turnaround.

*2XL-4XL sized t-shirts will include an additional charge.

BGM offers embroidery, screen-printing, and engraving, plus they have two in-house graphic designers on hand ready to help you.

The team at BGM believes that businesses and individuals should be able to represent themselves in their clothing at a reasonable price, so they are always offering good package deals that are very competitive with prices.

Choose from a wide variety of spring polos, zip-ups, lunch bags, hats, t-shirts, hoodies, bags, travel mugs, and so much more at BGM Custom Wear.

Check out BGM’s online store here: www.brookvilleglove.com-embroidery-and-printing.

Call them today at 814-849-7325 to discuss your needs or Click here to find out more about their products and request a quote.

BGM is located at 98 Service Center Road, Suite B, Brookville, PA 15825.

For more information, visit BMG’s Facebook page.

The team at BGM Custom Wear (pictured above) is unique because they do EVERYTHING in-house.

