Explore to Recognize Recent Graduates With Help of Local Businesses

CLARION COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) – Explore and several area businesses have teamed up to help recognize recent high school and college graduates in the area.

Each student who is interested in participating will be featured within an article that will be posted on exploreClarion.com. The article will feature information about the student and a photo.

Students must be from a school within Butler, Clarion, Forest, Jefferson, or Venango Counties to be included.

Students who would like to be featured can sign up here.

Participating students will also be registered to win a prize pack that includes gift certificates to local restaurants.

Several local sponsors have contributed to help make this campaign possible. These businesses will be featured within each Graduate Spotlight. If your business is interested in becoming a sponsor, please email [email protected].

