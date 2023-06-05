 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected].

Free Classifieds

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

State Police Calls: Meth, Marijuana Discovered During Traffic Stop in Farmington Township

Monday, June 5, 2023 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

psp state police cruiser 2FOREST/CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police responded to the following incidents:

Burglary in Jenks Township

According to a release issued on June 3, PSP Marienville received a report of a burglary that occurred on Pattison Avenue in Jenks Township, Forest County.

Police say the burglary happened sometime between Wednesday, April 26, and Friday, May 26.

The investigation is ongoing.

Meth, Marijuana Discovered During Traffic Stop

PSP Marienville conducted a traffic stop on a 1982 Ford F250 Supercab pickup after observing numerous traffic violations on State Route 36 and Salsgiver Drive in Farmington Township, Clarion County.

Police say it was later found the driver and passenger were in possession of marijuana and methamphetamine.

Both the driver and passenger were arrested, processed, and released.

One arrestee is a known 50-year-old Leeper man. The other suspect’s information was not released.

EDITOR’S NOTE: The names of the suspects will be released upon the completion of court document filings.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.