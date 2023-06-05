State Police Calls: Meth, Marijuana Discovered During Traffic Stop in Farmington Township

FOREST/CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police responded to the following incidents:

Burglary in Jenks Township

According to a release issued on June 3, PSP Marienville received a report of a burglary that occurred on Pattison Avenue in Jenks Township, Forest County.

Police say the burglary happened sometime between Wednesday, April 26, and Friday, May 26.

The investigation is ongoing.

Meth, Marijuana Discovered During Traffic Stop

PSP Marienville conducted a traffic stop on a 1982 Ford F250 Supercab pickup after observing numerous traffic violations on State Route 36 and Salsgiver Drive in Farmington Township, Clarion County.

Police say it was later found the driver and passenger were in possession of marijuana and methamphetamine.

Both the driver and passenger were arrested, processed, and released.

One arrestee is a known 50-year-old Leeper man. The other suspect’s information was not released.

EDITOR’S NOTE: The names of the suspects will be released upon the completion of court document filings.

