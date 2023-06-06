7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
Today – Widespread haze after noon. Areas of smoke after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 76. Northwest wind 6 to 14 mph.
Tonight – Widespread haze before 10pm. Areas of smoke before 10pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 44. North wind 7 to 10 mph.
Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 72. North wind 6 to 10 mph.
Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 42. Northwest wind 6 to 10 mph.
Thursday – A chance of showers between 9am and 3pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Northwest wind 6 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.
Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 46.
Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.
Saturday Night – A chance of showers after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Sunday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Monday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.