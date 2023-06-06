AAA: Gas Prices Dip in Pennsylvania

CLARION CO., Pa. — Gas prices are a penny lower in Western Pennsylvania this week at $3.664 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average: $3.664

Average price during the week of May 30, 2023: $3.676

Average price during the week of June 6, 2022: $4.851

Clarion County drivers are paying an average of $3.719 a gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. In Venango County, the standard price is $3.689. Forest County drivers are paying an average of $3.744 a gallon. The average in Jefferson County is $3.549.

The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:

$3.692 Altoona

$3.748 Beaver

$3.705 Bradford

$3.513 Brookville

$3.684 Butler

$3.657 Clarion

$3.446 DuBois

$3.671 Erie

$3.709 Greensburg

$3.717 Indiana

$3.715 Jeannette

$3.724 Kittanning

$3.721 Latrobe

$3.684 Meadville

$3.699 Mercer

$3.510 New Castle

$3.732 New Kensington

$3.688 Oil City

$3.726 Pittsburgh

$3.524 Sharon

$3.641 Uniontown

$3.699 Warren

$3.666 Washington

Trend Analysis:

Despite the surge in travel over the long Memorial Day weekend, the national average for a gallon of gas fell three cents over the past week to $3.55. The cost of crude oil, which accounts for more than half of the cost of a gallon of gas, has been staying in the low $70s per barrel and even dipped into the $60’s last week. The drop in crude prices has contributed to lower gas prices. Today’s national average is a penny lower than a month ago and $1.29 less than a year ago.

At the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate decreased by $1.37 to settle at $68.09. Additionally, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported that total domestic commercial crude inventories increased significantly by 4.5 million barrels to 459.7 million barrels last week.

According to new data from the EIA, gas demand decreased from 9.43 to 9.1 million barrels per day last week. Lower demand has helped to cap increases in pump prices. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks dropped slightly to 216.1 million barrels.

Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at gasprices.aaa.com.

