Area Teen Injured in Rollover Crash in Madison Township

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

hd-wallpaper-gaed49051a_1920 (1)MADISON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police released the details of a rollover crash that occurred in Madison Township that left an area teen injured.

According to a report released by PSP Kittanning on Monday, June 5, this crash happened around 7:40 p.m. on Wednesday, May 17, on Mahoning Road, in Madison Township, Armstrong County.

Police say a 2002 Ford Explorer driven by 18-year-old Gage Bellesfield, of Ford City, was traveling north when it left the roadway into a gravel parking lot.

The vehicle re-entered the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned.

Clarion Hospital EMS transported Bellesfield to Armstrong Center for Medicine & Health for suspected minor injuries.

According to police, Bellesfield was charged with a traffic violation.

Police were assisted on scene by Pine Township Volunteer Fire Company, Clarion Hospital EMS, Distant Area Volunteer Fire Department, and Cornman’s Towing.


