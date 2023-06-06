Birthday Wishes: Happy Birthday, ChasiDee!

A birthday wish, brought to you by The Haskell House.

Happy Birthday, ChasiDee Seitz!

ChasiDee turned 18 today, Tuesday, June 6.

Submitted by her mother, Theresa Seitz.

To submit a birthday announcement, email [email protected].

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.