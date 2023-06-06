Chiung-Ying “Virginia” Chang, 76, of Clarion, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes early Thursday morning, June 1, 2023 at her home.

She was born on December 18, 1946 in Sichuan, China; daughter of the late Wen-Yu Chang and Yu-Shan Li Chang.

Virginia married the love of her life, Yung-Chung “John” Chang, in 1970, who survives.

She owned the Saint Mary’s Chinatown Restaurant from 1987 to 2011, where she was very well known in the area.

Virginia then came to Clarion and helped her husband run the Penn Dragon Restaurant until they closed in 2013.

She loved karaoke and had an amazing voice that everyone enjoyed.

In addition to her husband, Virginia is survived by her daughter, Ya-Nan “Maggie” Suzuki; her son, David Chang; and her two grandsons that she adored, Oscar and Ares Suzuki.

Family and friends will be received from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at the Robert V. Burns Funeral Home.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

