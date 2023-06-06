 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected].

Free Classifieds

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Chiung-Ying “Virginia” Chang

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 @ 07:06 AM

Posted by Adrian Weber

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-mvoeBdD1qt37f4 (1)Chiung-Ying “Virginia” Chang, 76, of Clarion, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes early Thursday morning, June 1, 2023 at her home.

She was born on December 18, 1946 in Sichuan, China; daughter of the late Wen-Yu Chang and Yu-Shan Li Chang.

Virginia married the love of her life, Yung-Chung “John” Chang, in 1970, who survives.

She owned the Saint Mary’s Chinatown Restaurant from 1987 to 2011, where she was very well known in the area.

Virginia then came to Clarion and helped her husband run the Penn Dragon Restaurant until they closed in 2013.

She loved karaoke and had an amazing voice that everyone enjoyed.

In addition to her husband, Virginia is survived by her daughter, Ya-Nan “Maggie” Suzuki; her son, David Chang; and her two grandsons that she adored, Oscar and Ares Suzuki.

Family and friends will be received from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at the Robert V. Burns Funeral Home.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.