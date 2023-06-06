Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Banana Split Icebox Cake

Now everyone at the potluck can have a banana split with no fuss!

Ingredients

1 carton (16 ounces) frozen whipped topping, thawed

1 cup sour cream



1 package (3.4 ounces) instant vanilla pudding mix1 can (8 ounces) crushed pineapple, drained24 whole graham crackers2 medium bananas, slicedToppings: Chocolate syrup, halved fresh strawberries and additional banana slices

Directions

-In a large bowl, mix whipped topping, sour cream and pudding mix until blended; fold in pineapple. Cut a small hole in the tip of a pastry bag. Transfer pudding mixture to bag.

-On a flat serving plate, arrange 4 crackers in a rectangle. Pipe about 1 cup pudding mixture over crackers; top with about 1/4 cup banana slices. Repeat layers 5 times. Refrigerate, covered, overnight.

-Just before serving, top with chocolate syrup, strawberries and additional banana slices.

