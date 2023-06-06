Clarion Rolls to First-Round Playoff Win, DCC Rallies in Eighth, Punxy Cruises and RV Ousted; DCC, ECC, Moniteau Softball Each Fall



DuBOIS, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Dawson Smail went 3 for 3 with a home run, single and double and also drove in three runs as the Clarion baseball team used a nine-run third inning to put Harmony away quickly, 15-0, in the first round of the PIAA Class A playoffs at Showers Field on Monday afternoon.

(Pictured above, Dawson Smail)

The Bobcats wasted little time jumping on the Owls, scoring four runs in the bottom of the first inning.

Noah Harrison and Tanner Miller each had two-run singles in the outburst.

Clarion added two more in the bottom of the second on a two-run homer by Smail and then sent 12 batters to the plate in the third to blow the game wide open.

Devon Lauer got the win. He struck out four and walked two in three no-hit innings for Clarion.

Bryce Brinkley went 2 for 3 with two RBIs. Harrison was also 2 for 3 with three runs knocked in and Dauntae Girvan also had two RBIs for the Bobcats.

Clarion (18-4) will play District 10 runner-up Saegertown (19-3) on Thursday in the next round of the state playoffs at a site and time to be determined.

DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 8, BISHOP GUILFOYLE 5

Kaden Brezenski broke a 5-5 tie in the top of the eighth inning with a RBI double, and the Cardinals added two more to move on with a win in the first round of the PIAA Class A playoffs.

DCC (18-5) used a three-run sixth inning to erase a 3-2 deficit.

But the District 7 champs responded with two in the bottom of the seventh to force extra innings.

The Cardinals got the eighth-inning rally started with a one-out single by Pyne.

Following a fly out, Carter Hickman singled and Brezenski followed with a double to put DCC up for goo.

Blake Pisarcik followed with a two-run single.

Aiden Snowberger went the distance for the Cardinals. He gave up five runs (four earned) on nine hits in eight innings. He struck oyt four and walked just one.

Owen Dombrusky got the loss for the Mauraders. He gave up three runs on five hits in 2 1/3 innings in relief.

Snowberger had a good day at the plate, too, for DCC. He was 2 for 4 with a triple and two RBIs. Brayden Fox, Hickman and Pisarcik also had two hits for the Cardinals, the defending Class A state champions.

DCC will play District 3 champion Greenwood (13-11) on Thursday in the next round of the state playoffs and a site and time to be determined.

PUNXSUTAWNEY 9, NESHANNOCK 1

Jake Sikora went 4 for 4 at the plate and also got the win on the mound as the Chucks moved on in the PIAA Class 3A playoffs.

Sikora had three doubles and also drove in two for Punxsutawney, which led 2-0 after the first inning and then put up five runs in the third for a 7-0 lead.

Peyton Hetrick was 3 for 4 for the Chucks.

Sikora overcame some wildness to get the win.

The Punxsy ace gave up one run on two hits in 5 1/3 innings and struck out seven. But he also walked six and left with 104 pitches.

Freshman Nevin Day worked a perfect 1 2/3 innings in relief.

BURGETTSTOWN 6, REDBANK VALLEY 1

Ty Carrier and Braylon Wagner each had two hits and Carrier pitched well on the mound, but miscues conspired to sink the D9 champ Bulldogs in the opening round of the PIAA Class 2A playoffs.

Carrier worked six innings, giving up four runs — just one earned — on six hits. Tate Minich gave up two unearned runs in his one inning in relief.

Redbank Valley committed five errors.

Meanwhile, Blue Devils’ ace Andrew Bredel was as good as advertised.

Bredel scattered seven hits in seven innings. He gave up one unearned run and struck out 11.

He came into the game with a 1.34 ERA this season for Burgettstown (16-4).

Bredel, also the leading hitter for the Blue Devils this season, went 1 for 4 with a double and a RBI.

Maddox Gratchen was 2 for 3 with two RBIs and Tristin Roach went 3 for 4 with two runs scored for Burgettstown.

Breckin Minich was 1 for 3 with a RBI for Redbank Valley (18-5)

SOFTBALL

Bailey Barnyak threw a five-hit shutout, striking out nine, and a seven-run third inning provided all the firepower Carmichaels needed in a 7-0 win over DuBois Central Catholic in the first round of the Class A playoffs.

Megan Voitofer, Sophia Zalar, Ashton Batis, Carys McConnell, Ali Jacobs and Kendall Ellsworth each had RBI hits in the big third inning for the Mikes.

Kayley Risser, Rylee Kulbatsky, Rose Whipple, Lauren Davidson and Lydia Morgan had singles for the Cardinals, who advanced to the state title game last year, but fell short of the crown.

WEST BRANCH 8, ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 6

The Crusaders trailed 8-3, rallied to cut the lead down to two, but couldn’t catch up to the Warriors in a first-round, PIAA Class A playoff setback.

Sydney Alexander was 3 for 4. She doubled and tripled and drove in a run for ECC. Gabby Weiser, Lucy Klawuhn and Caitlyn Vollmer each added two hits for the Crusaders.

Greysyn Cable was 3 for 4 with two RBIs for West Branch.

SHARPSVILLE 15, MONITEAU 4

Mariska Shunk went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and Emma Covert was 2 for 4 with a double, but the Warriors fell in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs.

Moniteau jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first, but the Blue Devils responded with five in the bottom of the inning.

Sharpsville, the District 10 champs, tacked on three more in the second and one in the third for a 9-2 lead.

Moniteau got it to 9-4 with single runs in the fourth and sixth innings, but Sharpsville ended the game with a six runs in the bottom or the sixth.

Breanna Hanley hit two home runs for the Blue Devils and drove in three. Izzy Candiotti went 2 for 4 with a double and three RBIs and Keeley Whitaker also homered for Sharpsville.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.