David R. FitzGerald, 78, a resident of Grove City, and former well-known Franklin area funeral director, died Thursday, June 1, 2023 shortly after his arrival at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown, OH, of injuries he sustained in a motor vehicle accident earlier in the day.

Dave was born March 9, 1945 in Pittsburgh, a beloved son of the late: Robert W. and Dorothy G. Shellenbarger FitzGerald.

Following graduation from high school; he earned his bachelor’s degree at Robert Morris University; before enrolling at the Pittsburgh Institute of Mortuary Science.

Following his graduation from mortuary school, and period of internship, Dave had served as a licensed funeral director at Turner Funeral Homes of Ellwood City and New Castle, before coming to Franklin and beginning work as a funeral director at Gardinier Funeral Home, where he served the local community for many years.

Very active in various Masonic bodies throughout the years, Dave had served as Past Master of Myrtle Lodge #316.

He was a life member of Franklin Elks Lodge B.P.O.E. #110; and was a life member of The National Rifle Association.

Everywhere he entered, he did so with confidence and stature.

He loved to share his quick witted humor with anyone within earshot, satisfied to leave any conversation with a smile and a laugh.

Dave lived in several towns in western PA, and grew to know nearly everyone in all the places where he resided.

Being masterful with storytelling, he thrived being in groups of people, especially those who hadn’t heard him spin those yarns before. He shared memories from growing up in Vandergrift, PA in the ‘50’s, where everyone had a nickname.

There were countless recollections of his time spent at the family’s camp in the Allegheny Mountains.

He enjoyed hunting in his younger years, duck pin bowling in the Elks Club league, and fishing on the river cruises in Florida!

He had a passion for collecting coins and a variety of guns!

In his later years, he and his wife, Bonnie, shared a love for Doo-Wop music, traveling to Florida, and spending time every week with a circle of friends in Grove City.

He is sorely missed, as Bonnie has said, “There was no one like him!”

He was of the Protestant faith.

On May 30, 2009, he married the former Bonnie Grove Alcantar, who survives.

In addition to his beloved wife, Bonnie Grove Alcantar FitzGerald, he is survived by two daughters: Dana M. FitzGerald of Fowler, OH; and Alison C. Smith of Gray, TN; and by a step-daughter, Tammy Myers and her husband, Brian of Grove City.

Also surviving are his grandchildren: J.D. Smith; Erin Stewart; Emma Stewart; Ben Stewart and Cameron Stewart; in addition to his step-grandchildren: Dylan Myers and Ryan Myers.

Also surviving Dave is a brother, Daniel L. FitzGerald and his wife, Patricia of Ashville, NY; and a sister, Lisa Schmizzi and her husband, Don of Fort Wayne, IN; in addition to many loving nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.

In addition to his parents, Dave was preceded in death by a brother, Patrick FitzGerald; and by an infant granddaughter, Lara Ann Stewart.

In accordance with Dave’s wishes, there will be no public visitation.

A celebration of his life is being planned by his family and will be announced by them at a later time.

Interment will be in Franklin Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin.

For further information, please visit: www.hartlefuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.