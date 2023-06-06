Featured Local Job: Class A & B CDL Concrete Redi-Mix Drivers

Heeter Lumber Inc. is looking to hire experienced or entry-level full-time Concrete REDI-MIX Drivers at their New Bethlehem location.

They are also accepting part-time applicants!

REDI-MIX Driver position will make up to $22.00 per hour, depending on experience. If you have never operated a concrete mixer truck, they will train on-site!!

Heeter Lumber Inc. employee benefits include:

2 weeks (11 days) of paid time off scheduled in advance

employee medical insurance

a 401(K) plan with up to a 3% match

paid life/ADD insurance

employee discounts for merchandise

Also seasonally, while a plant is closed, they will maintain your medical coverage for at least 3 months during a layoff!

AVERAGE DAY OF OUR REDI-MIX TRUCK DRIVERS: MONDAY – FRIDAY 7:00 am- 4:00 pm & SATURDAY 7:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

As an employee, you MUST be reliable, punctual, and attentive to safety as you drive mixers and deliver concrete to customers.

Your schedule and daily tasks may vary as workloads fluctuate. Concrete jobs can be very early or run later as contractors take advantage of good weather conditions. When concrete demands are low, you have the option of working in the yard at Heeter Lumber, Inc.

You will maintain your truck with regular cleanings, inspections, and service.

You must have a positive, can-do attitude.

You must willingly help at the plant and Heeter Lumber, Inc. stores.

Heeter Lumber’s customer base is largely made up of repeat customers who value the drivers they work with. Your work ethic and standards add value to their customer base and products.

Qualifications:

Valid commercial driver’s license (CDL)

Off-road driving skills

Customer service skills

APPLICATIONS AVAILABLE IN-STORE OR ONLINE:

https://www.heeterlumber.com/careers



