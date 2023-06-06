Featured Local Job: Drug & Alcohol Counselor Assistant



Abraxas I has an opening for Drug & Alcohol Counselor Assistants or Substance Abuse Counselor Assistants to work directly with Adolescents at our inpatient drug and alcohol treatment program at Abraxas I (AI) in Marienville, Pennsylvania.

Start a career that makes a difference in people’s lives!

Abraxas I provides adolescent treatment programs for substance abuse, delinquency and medically necessary mental health services. Our 90 acre campus is nestled in the Allegheny National Forest in northwestern Pennsylvania.

This is an entry level position, seeking individuals to be part of a team providing a full range of substance abuse counseling and/or case management services to delinquent and / or dependent youth in our care. Utilizing the tools and clinical supervision we provide; you will be instrumental in their treatment and recovery from substance use disorder.

This is your opportunity to be part of an apprentice type program and once you successfully complete it, you will be promoted to a Drug & Alcohol Counselor position.

Salary: Up to $22.53 per hour

Bonus: $5,000 Sign On Bonus (Ask for Details)

Who We Are:

Abraxas Youth & Family Services is a national nonprofit human services provider dedicated to Building Better Futures for at-risk youth, adults, and families. Our diversified array of services includes alternative education, outpatient counseling, in-home services, shelter, detention, residential treatment and re-entry/transition services.

Since 1973, Abraxas team members have positively impacted the lives of those we serve and the communities in which they live.

Benefits & Perks:

We provide a competitive and comprehensive benefits program that offers the protection, peace of mind and flexibility designed to support you – both at home and at work.

Medical & Dental & Vision Insurance

Flexible Spending Accounts

Basic Life & Short-Term Disability Insurance

403(b) Savings Plan

Life Assistance Program (LAP)

Tuition Assistance Program

Paid Time Off (PTO) * Paid Holidays * Paid Training

Advancement Opportunities

In this role (Under direct guidance and supervision of Treatment Supervisor) you will:

Assist in developing and implementing individualized treatment plans while shaping the course of treatment for assigned clients.

Provide individual and caseload group counseling, as well as family sessions for assigned clients.

Complete required documentation, such as progress and court reports, discharge summaries, treatment plans, etc.

Facilitate drug & alcohol treatment groups, therapeutic recreation groups, and various life skills group via standardized group curricula.

Participate in case consultations, treatment reviews, administrative reviews, and other multi-disciplinary meetings for assigned clients.

Communicate and maintain regular contact with families, caseworkers/probation officers/guardians ad litem/etc. and provide thorough updates of progress for assigned clients.

Provide direct supervision, leadership, and serve as a role model to clients while interacting in a therapeutic and meaningful manner.

Observe client behavior and intervene appropriately, as dictated by policy and individual client treatment plan.

License Requirements:

Current licensure in the Commonwealth as a registered nurse; OR

Associate’s degree in chemical dependency, psychology, social work, counseling, nursing or related; OR

Bachelor’s degree in chemical dependency, psychology, social work, counseling, nursing or other related field; OR

Master’s degree in chemical dependency, psychology, social work, counseling, nursing or other related field.

Hiring Requirements:

Must possess a valid Pennsylvania Driver’s License

Must be 21 years of age or older

Must be able to pass physical and pre-employment drug/alcohol screening

Must pass criminal background check investigation

Flexibility to work overtime as required

Why Should You Consider Abraxas?

At Abraxas, we celebrate the richness of our diverse employees and the communities we serve. We are actively committed to building a culture of awareness and belonging, as we strive to ensure we are a welcoming, inclusive, and culturally competent organization.

As we work to make a difference in people’s lives, we are dedicated to respect, equity, and the engagement of those we serve and our employees. As a provider of trauma-informed care, we firmly believe in recovery and that our clients can lead fulfilling and meaningful lives, and we consider it an honor and a privilege to assist them in their journey.

Whether you’re looking to begin a rewarding career or you’re a seasoned professional wanting a new challenge, we have a place for you and opportunities for development at all levels. At Abraxas, everything we do centers around people. That is why we are committed to providing you with competitive pay and comprehensive benefit options that help make your life easier and healthier, with a focus on providing choice when it comes to physical, emotional and financial wellness. Our benefit options meet you where you are in your life and set you up for success both in and outside of work.

If you want to have a positive impact in the lives of others, come join us!

Abraxas is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Abraxas Youth & Family Services, an affiliate of Apis Services Inc., offers a rewarding career for those passionate about making a difference in the lives of others. Abraxas is a great place to start your career whether you have a high school diploma or GED, military experience, some college, or a bachelor or advanced degree. If you are interested in counseling, juvenile justice, psychology, social work, teaching or just want to make a difference, we have a career path for you.

Apis Services, Inc. provides shared administrative services, including recruiting and onboarding new team members for over 30+ for profit and non-profit organizations across the USA so they can focus on their all-important missions. Apis Services Inc. is a progressive corporation with over 3500+ employees nationwide and growing.

Join Us in Building Better Futures!



