Featured Local Job: Fleet Service Mechanic and Assistant Project Manager



Terra Works, Inc. is currently searching for a Fleet Service Mechanic to service trucks and various pieces of heavy equipment.

Position Summary

The Fleet Service Mechanic will work on and help with the diagnosis, repair, service, and maintenance of vehicles, equipment, tools, etc. He/She is to adhere to relevant legislation, regulations, and company policies. Must have safe working practices and procedures to facilitate the smooth operation of an effective repair and preventative maintenance program.

Essential Duties

Be knowledgeable of and comply with all governmental and company policies.

Diagnose problems associated with broken and/or malfunctioning trucks and equipment.

Physically perform repairs to trucks, heavy equipment, etc.

Make all repairs in a safe and efficient manner.

Perform preventative maintenance, fixing and replacing parts as necessary.

Complete work quickly while maintaining quality.

Keep work area neat and clean.

Perform other duties as needed.

Excellent record keeping.

Qualifications and Requirements

Certified training

Class A commercial driver’s licenses

Reliable transportation and a dependable work ethic

Effective communication skills

Ability to work well on a team

Ability to plan ahead/see the big picture

Experience with welding, fabricating, and mechanical repairs on heavy trucks and equipment

Ability to work independently

5 Years of experience preferred

Assistant Project Manager

Position Summary

The Assistant Project Manager provides direct support to project estimating and project management in the heavy, highway, infrastructure, site work, and concrete construction industry on projects ranging from $50,000 – $10 million. This position directly supports the Project Manager to efficiently, successfully, and profitably complete assigned construction projects.

Responsibilities

Assist the Project Manager to maintain and update project compliance items:

Start-up: submittals, quotes, COI’s, subcontracts, PO’s, etc.

Ongoing: RFI’s, CPR’s, Certifications, production quantities, etc.

Close-out: Change orders, lien waivers, DBE reports, punch lists, etc.

Maintain the project (electronic & hard copy) systems and ensure critical documents are obtained from vendors and internal personnel.

May perform other duties as assigned.

Qualifications

The preferred candidate will have at least 1-3 years of field management, engineering or estimating experience in heavy civil construction such as, culverts, road reconstruction, retaining walls, site work, underground utilities, excavation, and earth moving.

Computer and Excel proficiency is required.

Additional preferred qualifications are:

OSHA 10+ training

Experience in a construction office

HCSS software and the PennDOT ECMS system experience but not required.

Ability to travel locally for pre-bid conferences, site visits, bid reviews, and other purposes as needed to fully perform the functions of this position.

Terra Works, Inc. is an equal opportunity employer who offers excellent health benefits, paid time off, and more!

We operate Monday-Friday with some Saturdays.

The ideal candidates should be available to work 40+ hours per week.

Those interested should apply at their office or visit their website and apply electronically under the Employment tab.

Resumes may also be sent by mail to:

49 S. Sheridan Rd

Clarion, PA 16214

We offer competitive wages and benefits that include medical, insurance, paid holidays, and 401K.

Wages will be based on experience.



Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.