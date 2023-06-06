Featured Local Job: Machinists

Swartfager Welding Inc., is looking to hire motivated and dependable full-time employees.

Current positions available include Machinists.

Job requirements include passing a pre-employment drug screen and following all safety procedures.

Benefits package includes:

Competitive Hourly Rate of Pay

Holiday & Vacation Pay

Paid Time Off

Sick Pay

Medical & Vision Insurance

401K Plan

Interested individuals are encouraged to apply in person at:

Swartfager Welding Inc.

199 Boyle Memorial Drive

Knox, PA 16232

Monday – Friday 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Please call the Human Resources Department at 814-797-0280 for additional information.



Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.