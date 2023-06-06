Keystone SMILES Participates in Agricultural Safety Day
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Nearly 400 second graders from local schools recently attended Clarion County Agriculture Safety Days.
(Pictured above: Second-grade students learn about tractor safety.)
(Photos by Heather Custer of Keystone SMILES)
The event was held at the Clarion County Park located in Shippenville.
According to Joyce Fosdick, Executive Director of Keystone SMILES Community Learning Center, approximately 390 second-grade children from 10 local schools attended the event.
Fosdick told exploreClarion.com, “It was exciting to see so much support from the community for this event! We couldn’t do it without our dedicated staff, AmeriCorps members, community volunteers, and local businesses and donors.”
The students participated in 23 different stations.
The stations included, but were not limited to, sun safety, traumatic brain, Lyme disease, large & small animals, water, dog, fire & gun safety, farm to plate, first aid, grain bins & types of grains.
West Penn Power, Central Electric and PennDOT also participated and offered stations on safety around electricity and large equipment.
Agriculture Safety Day would not be possible without Keystone SMILES dedicated staff, AmeriCorps members, community volunteers and local businesses and donors. It takes many hours of preparation and support from the community to make this event happen.
