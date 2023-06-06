Kimberly N. Giles, 43, of Franklin, passed away on Monday, June 5, 2023 at UPMC Hamot, Erie.

She was born on January 15, 1980, in Atlanta, GA, to the late Dorothy (Neil) Johnson.

She married the love of her life, Derek J. Watson, on May 6, 2023.

She will be greatly missed by her loving husband.

Kim attended the Franklin Church of the Nazerene.

She was a strong Christian woman who loved serving her church.

She was a very active volunteer at St. John’s Baptist Church in Meadville when she lived in the area.

She loved her family deeply and was a kindhearted and outspoken woman.

Kim loved cooking and music – especially Jazz and Christian.

Left to cherish her loving memory are her husband; her siblings, Michael Giles and Theresa Giles both of Atlanta, GA; many nieces and nephews; her parents-in-law, James and Rebecca Watson of Franklin; and her brother-in-law, Jacob Watson and his wife, Brittaney of Polk.

Family and friends will be received on Saturday, June 10, 2023 at Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA, 16323 from Noon – 2pm.

A funeral service for Kim will be held immediately following the visitation at the funeral home 2pm with Pastor David Smith, pastor of Franklin Church of Nazerene, officiating.

Memorial contributions can be made in Kim’s memory to help defray funeral expenses c/o Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA, 16323 and/or American Cancer Society, https://donate.cancer.org.

Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on Kim’s Book of Memories at www.WarrenFH.com.

