Local Woman Escapes Injuries in Three-Vehicle Crash on Route 38

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

Police-Light-BarCENTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local woman escaped injury after a vehicle crossed into oncoming traffic and struck her car in Butler County.

According to Butler-based State Police, the crash occurred around 5:53 p.m. on Thursday, June 1, on Oneida Valley Road, in Center Township, Butler County, involving 68-year-old Ronald A. Isacco and 53-year-old Andrew P. Babay, both of Butler, and 60-year-old Deborah J. Kelly, of Emlenton.

Police say Isacco attempted to make a left turn onto Pine Tract Road in his 2022 Chevrolet Colorado when it was struck by Babay’s 1987 Ford F250 Supercab pickup truck.

The impact caused Babay’s vehicle to cross into oncoming traffic and strike Kelly’s 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

No injuries were reported.

All three drivers were using seat belts.

According to police, Isacco was issued a traffic warning.


