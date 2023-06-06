Matthew James Burns, 63, of St. George, Rockland Township, died at UPMC Northwest in Seneca early Sunday morning, June 4, 2023, following a lengthy illness.

He was born in Pittsburgh on September 14, 1959 to the late Robert Burns Sr. and Margaret (Laukaitis) Burns.

He was a 1977 graduate of Cranberry High School.

He then served in the U.S. Army from 1978 through 1981, stationed in Germany.

Matt enjoyed hunting and fishing and the outdoors.

He was a laborer for the Local Union 323 in Butler.

He did a lot of work at Armco, and was a superintendent when his health no longer allowed him to continue working.

He was married at St. George on August 6, 2005 to the former April Lynn Wade, and she survives.

Also surviving is a sister, Dawna Miller and her husband Kevin of Meadville; two brothers, Dan Burns of Maryland and Tom Burns of Florida; numerous nieces and nephews; his in-laws, Terry and Barb Wade; a dear friend, Bubba Carlson; and a sister-in-law, Connie Burns.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Mary Ellen Smith, and a brother, Robert Burns Jr.

There will be no visitation held.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In memory of Matt, have a shot of Crown Royal this Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m.

Funeral arrangements are being completed by Hile-Best Funeral Home in Seneca.

To express online condolences to Matt’s family, visit www.hilebest.com.

