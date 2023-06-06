Police: Domino’s Delivery Driver Charged for Smashing Woman’s Windshield After She Allegedly Threw Bleach on His Face

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Additional charges have been filed in regards to an incident in which a Clarion woman threw bleach on a Domino’s delivery driver.

According to court documents, the Clarion Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 28-year-old Calvin Dewayne Moore, of Clarion, in Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn’s office on Wednesday, May 24.

According to a criminal complaint, around 8:31 p.m. on March 24, 2023, PennWest University Police Officers requested any available personnel to respond to a call at a student housing building on the 900 block of East Main Street for a report of an altercation between several actors that included an assault of a Domino’s Pizza delivery driver with bleach.

At one point, a gun was also mentioned, although officers did not know by whom, the complaint notes.

According to the complaint, when a Clarion Borough Police Officer arrived on the scene, he witnessed there was a lot of loud yelling and “things seemed to be heated.”

The officer walked over to another officer and a female, identified as Satiney Myers, as she was explaining the incident between her and two male actors, identified as Calvin Moore and Keith Raheem Daniels, according to the complaint.

Myers told the officers that “this whole situation started a couple day ago with an incident between juveniles” at a local school, the complaint indicates.

Myers said that on that day, she received a call that Moore pulled into the student housing area, and that she could hear loud screaming. Myers said she was worried one of her children was injured, so she grabbed bleach and walked over to Moore where he sat in his vehicle in front of the building, the complaint notes.

Myers said she also believed the other male actor, Daniels, was in the back seat, the complaint notes.

Words were exchanged, and then Myers tossed a cup of bleach through the driver’s side window and onto Moore’s face, eyes, and clothing. Myers said that Moore left the area and returned a couple minutes later, according to the complaint.

Myers said she received a phone call stating “he’s outside.” Myers went outside and found that her brother’s vehicle (which she claimed to be responsible for) had its windshield and both driver’s side windows smashed by a landscape block, the complaint states.

Myers said a person, possibly Daniels, exited Moore’s vehicle and ran east toward a local business, the complaint states.

The officer spoke to Moore who reported that he was attempting to deliver a Domino’s order to a known person at a residence in the student housing building on East Main Street when “Myers started issues with him,” according to the complaint.

Moore said that Myers tossed bleach on him through his driver’s side window, some of which landed on his face, in his eyes, and all over his Domino’s uniform clothes. He said he left the area and went to the police department to file a report, but nobody was available. Moore then drove to a known apartment where he removed his bleached clothes, the complaint continues.

Moore said he returned to the student housing building with Daniels. Moore exited his vehicle and completed the Domino’s Pizza delivery. He then returned the Domino’s items back to his car, the complaint notes.

Moore then said he went back toward Myers’ vehicle, grabbed a landscape brick and smashed the driver’s side front and back windows. He then jumped on the car and smashed the windshield, according to the complaint.

Moore added that “he was so mad that he blacked out while damaging” the car, the complaint continues.

According to the complaint, when asked if he was injured from the bleach, Moore said that at the time, it stung his eye but that he was okay. He refused ambulance transportation for treatment. It was noted that his clothes were photographed.

Investigators asked the witnesses to come to the department and complete a statement of this incident, and they agreed, the complaint notes.

Officers also went to Domino’s where Moore was located. Moore completed a statement of the incident, which was “unreadable,” so on he rewrote his statement on March 27 to make it more legible, the complaint states.

Myers obtained an estimate of damages to the Ford to be $1,169.45, the complaint indicates.

Moore was arraigned at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 31, on the following charges in front of Judge Quinn:

Criminal Mischief – Damage Property, Misdemeanor 2 (three counts)

Disorderly Conduct Engage In Fighting, Summary (three counts)

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, June 13, at 11:00 a.m. with Judge Quinn presiding.

