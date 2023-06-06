 

Race Against Wine Event Happening at Deer Creek Winery

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Elicia Kifer


SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Join Deer Creek Winery for a fun night of games at the Race Against the Wine event on Saturday, June 10th.

Compete against other groups in a series of challenges such as minute-to-win-it games, scavenger hunts, and riddle games. The first group to finish will win a prize!

The event is from 6:00 p.m to 8:00 p.m.

Tickets are $20.00 and includes a free pour of your choice.

Purchase tickets here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-race-against-wine-tickets-594714957447

Deer Creek Winery is located at 3333 Soap Fat Road, Shippenville, Pa.

For more information, visit Deer Creek Winery’s website here or visit their facebook page.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
