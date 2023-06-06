Race Against Wine Event Happening at Deer Creek Winery
Tuesday, June 6, 2023 @ 12:06 AM
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Join Deer Creek Winery for a fun night of games at the Race Against the Wine event on Saturday, June 10th.
Compete against other groups in a series of challenges such as minute-to-win-it games, scavenger hunts, and riddle games. The first group to finish will win a prize!
The event is from 6:00 p.m to 8:00 p.m.
Tickets are $20.00 and includes a free pour of your choice.
Purchase tickets here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-race-against-wine-tickets-594714957447
Deer Creek Winery is located at 3333 Soap Fat Road, Shippenville, Pa.
For more information, visit Deer Creek Winery’s website here or visit their facebook page.
