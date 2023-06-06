 

SPONSORED: Multiple Positions Available at Clarion Bathware

Clarion Bathware careersCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Bathware offers a wide range of opportunities from manufacturing to operations with competitive salaries and benefits.

Clarion Bathware offers a new pay structure and a $600 sign-on bonus!

Open positions:

Administrative Assistant

  • Customer Care
  • Facility Materials Coordinator
  • Production Workers
  • Maintenance Helper
  • Mechanic
  • Mechanic Helper
  • Regional Drivers – Clarion Transportation Corporation (CTC)
  • OTR Drivers – Clarion Transportation Corporation (CTC)

What Clarion Bathware Offers:

  • Weekly Pay with direct deposit
  • Holiday pay
  • overtime opportunities
  • Bonus incentive programs in shipping and production departments
  • Advancements and promotions available

After 60-Day Probationary Period:

  • Medical, dental, and vision insurance
  • 401k retirement savings program

Apply online: https://clarionbathware.com/employment

Call today for an interview at 814-297-5188.

Clarion Bathware has been providing everyday luxury bathware for over 40 years.

Clarion Bathware


