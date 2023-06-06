‘Sip and Shop’ Promises to Bring a Unique Experience to Downtown Franklin Shoppers
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – Franklin is set to host a first of its kind event in the area – “Sip and Shop” – which will allow visitors to indulge in a refreshing adult beverage while exploring the charming downtown area.
Taking place every Saturday from June 10 to September 2, between 11:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. (excluding June 24), the “Sip and Shop” initiative promises to provide an exciting experience for locals and tourists alike.
The City of Franklin has temporarily departed from its long-standing ordinance prohibiting the consumption of alcohol in public to support the Franklin Retail Association’s “Sip and Shop.” This innovative concept enables individuals to sip on beer, wine, or malt beverages while perusing the numerous stores and shops located downtown.
“There are only a handful of communities in the State of Pennsylvania who allow this,” Dave Ballard, co-owner of TrAils To Ales Brewery, told exploreVenango.com. “I thought Franklin needed something for its downtown, and this seemed like something that the city should try. I approached City Council a few times. They were gracious enough to listen.”
To participate, attendees must purchase their drinks from approved “Sip and Shop” drink locations and enjoy them within the designated downtown area.
The designated area for “Sip and Shop” encompasses Liberty Street between 12th Street and 13th Street, as well as 12th Street between Liberty Street and Buffalo Street.
To ensure a seamless experience, all alcohol sold during “Sip and Shop” will be served exclusively in approved cups. It is important to note that drinks cannot be transferred between different Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) licensed establishments. By adhering to these guidelines, organizers hope to maintain order and create an enjoyable event for all participants.
Local businesses in downtown Franklin are eagerly participating in “Sip and Shop,” recognizing the potential it holds for boosting their sales and attracting new customers.
Customers enjoy the open air at TrAils to Ales Brewery on Liberty Street.
“Our goal from the time we opened TrAils to Ales is to bring more people into Franklin,” Ballard explained. “We’ve done a good job getting people into the brewery, but we want them to step out and visit the other shops.”
“Our goal (with Sip and Shop) is to get more people to shop downtown,” he added.
A wide range of stores has joined the initiative, including…
- Underground Beauty Salon,
- Victorian City Art and Frame,
- Diane’s Linens and Yarn Shop,
- DeBence Antique Music World,
- Something Clever,
- Feldman Jewelers,
- Porch Music Store,
- Olde Liberty,
- Antique Annie’s,
- Iron Furnace Coffee,
- Spanky’s Tobacco World,
- Franklin Clothing Exchange,
- Bindas Lane Alpaca and Gifts,
- The Cluttered Closet,
- Little Kiddles Toys & Treats,
- Herbanity,
- Coria Jacobs Gallery,
- Top Knot Salon, and
- The Printer’s Cabinet & Curiosities.
Several local restaurants (listed below) are taking part in “Sip and Shop,” further enriching the experience for attendees:
- TrAils To Ales Brewery,
- TrAils To Ales Brewery II,
- Bella Cucina!,
- Benjamin’s Roadhouse,
- Edible Arrangements,
- The Homegrown Kitchen,
- Subway, Fox’s Pizza,
- Warner’s Bakery, and
- Leonardo’s Restaurant & Pizzeria.
Make sure to mark your calendars and join the “Always Eventful Franklin” on Saturdays from June 10 to September 2, between 11:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. (excluding June 24), for a memorable “Sip and Shop” experience!
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.