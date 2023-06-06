 

THE NEXT STEP: District 9 Teams Learn Sites, Times of PIAA Quarterfinal Round Games on Thursday

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 @ 05:06 PM

Posted by Mike Kilroy

IMG_2023-6-6-171937
CLARION, Pa. (EYT/D9) — The march continues.

The five District 9 baseball and softball teams still alive in the PIAA playoffs learned the location and time of their second-round games, which will be played on Thursday.

(Pictured above, members of the Cranberry softball team celebrate their walk-off state playoff win on Monday)

The Clarion baseball team, fresh off a 15-0 rout of Harmony in the first round, will take on District 10 runner-up Saegertown in the Class A quarterfinals at Westminster College in New Wilmington at noon.

Saegertown (19-3) is coming off a 6-0 victory over District 7 champion Bishop Canevin.

The Bobcats (18-4) didn’t allow a hit in the three-inning win in the first round. Dawson Smail went 3 for 3 and in the process tied the career hits record at Clarion.

The Xavier recruit will have a chance to break it on Thursday.

Also in Class A, defending state baseball champion DuBois Central Catholic (18-5) will play District 3 champ Greenwood (13-11) in the quarterfinal round at Vets Field in Altoona. First pitch is scheduled for 3 p.m.

In Class 2A, the Karns City baseball team, fresh off its first state playoff win since 1996, will square off against District 6 champion Bald Eagle Area (19-4) in the quarterfinals at Showers Field in DuBois at 3 p.m.

The Gremlins (16-7) upset WPIAL champion Seton LaSalle, 2-1, behind a gem on the mound from Mallick Metcalfe.

In Class 3A, Punxsutawney (19-2), fresh off a 9-1 win over Neshannock, will clash with District 6’s top team, Philipsburg-Osceola (17-5), in the quarterfinals at Showers Field in DuBois at 5:30 p.m.

The lone District 9 softball team still standing is Cranberry (14-7), which earned a dramatic 8-7 walk-off victory over Greensburg Central Catholic in the opening round of the Class 2A playoffs.

The Berries will face undefeated District 5 champion Everett (23-0) at Heindl Field in DuBois at 3 p.m.


