Washington Township House Fire Ruled Accidental, $15K in Damages

WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police have determined a Washington Township structure fire was accidental.

According to a release issued by the PSP Fire Marshal Unit on Monday, June 5, the unit was requested to conduct a cause and origin investigation into a fire that occurred at 2765 Lickingville Road in Washington Township, Clarion County, at 6:20 p.m. on Tuesday, May 30.

Police say the investigation revealed the cause of the fire to be accidental.

The total amount damaged was reported to be $15,000.00.

The victims are a 77-year-old Tionesta male, a 40-year-old Lickingville male, and a 41-year-old Lickingville female.

