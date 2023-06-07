7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Today – Widespread haze after 2pm. Sunny, with a high near 71. Light north wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Tonight – Widespread haze. Mostly clear, with a low around 42. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.
Thursday – A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 66. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday Night – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11pm, then a slight chance of showers between 11pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. North wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday – A chance of showers between 8am and 2pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 45.
Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.
Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.
Sunday – Showers likely, mainly after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Sunday Night – Showers likely, mainly before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Monday – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Monday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tuesday – A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
