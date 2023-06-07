Area Man Allegedly Threatens to Burn Down Butler County District Judge’s Office

BUTLER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Butler man reportedly threatened to burn down a District Judge’s office on Tuesday.

According to Butler-based State Police, a known 54-year-old Butler man called Magisterial District Judge Lewis Stoughton’s office at 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday, June 6.

Police say the suspect threatened to burn down Judge Stoughton’s place while on the phone and also threatened the staff at the office.

The suspect was charged with the following:

Aggravated Assault – Fear of Imminent SBI Designate Individuals

Terroristic Threats

Simple Assault

Harassment

Recklessly Endangering Another Person

According to police, the known suspect was taken into custody on Tuesday, June 6, without incident and placed in the Butler County Prison.

The victim is a 58-year-old Chicora man.

EDITOR’S NOTE: The name of the suspect will be released upon the completion of court document filings. An updated article will be posted at this time.

