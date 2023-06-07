Barbara J. Bailey, 74, of Shippenville, reunited with her husband, Gary, in Heaven on Friday, June 2, 2023, a day after what would have been their 55th Anniversary.

She was born on July 27, 1948 in Clarion; daughter of the late Walt and Celia Reddinger Schaeffer.

Barb was a 1967 graduate of Clarion Area High School.

She married the love of her life, Gary J. Bailey, on June 1, 1968, who preceded her in death on April 24, 2023.

Barb worked at the former Mr. Donut in Clarion for several years until she retired.

She was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Clarion and attended the New Hope Church in Clarion with her daughter, Cecelia.

Barb was also a member of the Pennsylvania Women’s Bowling Association and volunteered at the Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

After retirement, her grandsons became her life.

She always looked forward to time spent with them and enjoyed watching NASCAR with her grandson, Christopher, and listening to music with her grandson, Conner.

Barb also loved going out and dancing with her husband, Gary.

She was a fond lover of music and absolutely adored Elvis Presley and Queen, a favorite being the song Love of My Life, “You will remember when this is blown over and everything’s all by the way. When I grow older, I will be there at your side to remind you how I still love you, I still love you.”

Barb is survived by her daughter, Cecelia Oyer and her husband, Christopher, of Corry; her grandsons, Christopher Henry and his significant other, Stacy Slimick, and Conner Henry and his significant other, Stacy Arbuckle, all of Shippenville; and her beloved dog, Bailey.

She is also survived by her sisters, Mary Jane McCall of Clarion, Patricia Martz and her husband, Elzie, of Clarion, Nancy Weidner of Shippenville, Janet DiVito of Nevada, and Norma Clark and her husband, Ken, of Dubois; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Barb was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

Family and friends will be received from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, June 12, 2023 at the Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion.

A Christian Wake Service will be held at the end of calling hours with Pastor Jay Croyle.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with Rev. Monty Sayers presiding.

Interment will follow in the Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.