Barbara K. Ditz 67 of Lake Lucy passed away on Monday, June 5, 2023 unexpectedly.

Barb was born May 4, 1956 in Oil City to Harold “Mort and Deloris Slater Kline.

On June 26, 1976 she was married to Valentine “Val” Ditz and he preceded her in death on April 9, 2010.

Barb worked at Crater Manufacturing in Tionesta for many years until its closure and then worked at Sylvania Manufacturing in Warren.

Barb was a member of the Fryburg Sportsman’s Club.

Barb enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and especially her grandchildren.

She was loved by many and her grandchildren always held a special place in her heart.

Barb is survived by her children Jerad Ditz and wife Misty, and Ashley Siegel and her husband Craig.

She is also survived by a granddaughter Chaise Siegel and a grandson Keller V. Ditz, all of Fryburg.

Two sisters Sherry Jordan and husband Chip of Seneca and Tammie Howarth and husband Mike of New Galilee, PA also survive.

Also surviving are three sisters-in-law Dian Beary and her husband Dave of Venus, Becky Hoffman of Fryburg, and Cathy Strotman and husband Mike of Lake Lucy.

Three brothers-in-law Ben Ditz of Fryburg, Malcolm Ditz of Fryburg, and Fred Ditz and his wife Deana of Clarion.

Surviving are twelve nephews, four nieces, eleven great nephews, and six great nieces.

She was preceded in death by her husband Val, her parents, and her in-laws Bernard and Madeline Ditz.

Friends will be received on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 from 5-8 pm at the Faller Funeral Home, Inc. in Fryburg.

Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 11 am in the Venus Evangelical Church Rev. Richard Kightlinger pastor presiding.

The family suggests that memorials be made to the funeral home to help defer funeral costs.

Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.fallerfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.