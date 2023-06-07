Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Funnel Cakes

This funnel cake recipe is simpler to make than doughnuts, and it’s just as good!

Ingredients

2 large eggs, room temperature

1 cup 2% milk



1 cup water1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract3 cups all-purpose flour1/4 cup sugar3 teaspoons baking powder1/4 teaspoon saltOil for deep-fat fryingConfectioners’ sugar

Directions

-In a large bowl, beat eggs. Add milk, water and vanilla until well blended. In another bowl, whisk flour, sugar, baking powder and salt; beat into egg mixture until smooth. In a deep cast-iron or electric skillet, heat oil to 375°.

-For each cake: Cover the bottom of a funnel spout with your finger; ladle 1/2 cup batter into the funnel. Holding the funnel several inches above the oil, release your finger and move the funnel in a spiral motion until all the batter is released, scraping with a rubber spatula if needed.

-Fry until golden brown, 2 minutes on each side. Drain on paper towels. Dust with confectioners’ sugar; serve warm.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.